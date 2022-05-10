How To Wire A Shed – Things You Should Know Before Wiring?

When you plan to wire a shed, it is important to know all the basics first. This activity can be as easy as a DIY project, but if it’s not done with the proper know-how and knowledge, then things can get damaged fast.

If you really want to wire your shed and then further use it as a garage, including tools like an air compressor, welder, and similar power tools, a proper procedure should be followed.

Things Every Homeowner Should Know Before Wiring A Shed

In the scorching heat, it is hard to have a good night’s sleep, especially when your air conditioning is on the fritz. To find your way around to fix the air conditioner in the dark, you would require a functional enough garage so you know what tools are placed where. If you want to wire a shed, it isn’t difficult, but you should pre-plan at least one or two weekends before you get into it.

What Is The Shed Used For?

This is an important question that many people ask. What exactly is a shed used for? The way you use it will determine the electrical requirements of the shed, which will be much different than that of a garage.

However, if you just want to go with the cord and plug situation, then you can easily go through with this project of wiring your shed easily. However, if you want to use power tools in order to properly wire your shed, then you would need a little more planning.

The Tools To Be Used For Wiring A Shed

It is important to know that only one electrical circuit won’t do anyone any good, as it can’t handle a lot of amps. Hence, if you want to run tools that require more amps, e.g., the table saw, dust collectors, and such tools, then make sure that the circuit is good enough to handle a huge load like that.

Some tools and appliances have the requirement of 220v and some the 110v power. However, if you use welders, compressors, and air conditioners, then this would require a power of 22v.

Is It Possible For The House Panel To Handle Some Extra Load?

You might be aware that some of the newly made and modern homes have an amp service of 200. This means there is plenty of energy provided to run a whole household with such much power.

However, if you plan to use tools and electrical appliances, then it is always smart to count the amps to make sure it covers all the appliances you are planning to set up and use. These extra appliances might include the cooling and heating of the building or place, as well as using tools in the garage. If the standard amount of amps can’t cover it, make sure you wire a sub-panel.

How To Get The Electric Power From The House To The Building?

In case of a single circuit, it is best to use an extension cord in order to run power outdoors, and since the recent most homes built are equipped with GFI protected outdoor outliers, it is safe to connect the building to a single outlet house through an exterior rated extension cord.

However, make sure that you disconnect and store that extension cord when it isn’t being used, and in case you want to keep it connected at all times, make sure you label the cords for using them outdoors.

Possible Duration Of The Project

Once your planning phase ends, you can easily start with your project and get it finished by the weekend. However, the planning process is the most time-consuming, as a project like this should be planned at every step of the way.

If your plan is to wire an outdoor shed and use it as a garage, make sure you make some sketches and photos to see what will look and work better. Make sure you also consult with the electricians for some professional advice, as it would be needed and can be of great help.

Stages Of Wiring A Shed

Wiring a shed is divided into six main stages. The first stage includes the planning, without which it isn’t safe to start the wiring of the shed. This stage is the most time-consuming. Then the second stage includes digging the trenches.

The third stage includes shedding the receptacle wiring as well as installing the sub panels (if needed). The fourth stage is lying on the underground cable, and the fifth stage includes internal home wiring. The last stage is final connections and touchups.

Deciding on the needs

This is actually a part of the planning process, but it is the most crucial step. You need to decide the reason and use behind the shed and its wiring before you start the project. You should be aware of why you need electricity in the shed, how you would run it, how often it will be used and how many lights you would need.

It is also important to know how many receptacles you would require. Moreover, make sure you decide on what power equipment or appliance you would be using. Running a heater appliance means you would need at least 240V and more power. This would require the installation of sub-panels.

Planning the circuit

This is another important step that people might forget. You need to decide whether you want to extend the circuit or if you plan to create a new one.

In case you have an existing circuit that already powers one or two receptacles outdoor along with the shed having a light, then you need to consider using the existing circuit instead of creating a new one.

However, if you have multiple receptacles in the shed along with the lights, then you might need a new circuit.

Conclusion

If you want to wire your shed, it is extremely important to consider every aspect of the process. You need to decide on the usage of the shed, the duration of it being used per day, and how many electrical appliances you would be using inside it.

If you plan to use appliances that take up more power, then you might want to resort the installing a sub-panel to make things smoother.

However, without knowing the basic requirements to wire a shed, you might cause issues in your home electricity system. Hence, make sure you consult a professional electrician about your plans.