5 Stylish Brunch Looks To Try This Spring

Brunch is the perfect marriage between breakfast and lunch. Brunch is not just for the late risers; it’s also a spectacle of style! It’s that ideal moment in between waffles and mimosas where you get to loosen up and showcase your flair for fashion. As we welcome the blooms and warmth of spring, we’re serving up some of the most stylish brunch looks to inspire you. Take the first step on this colorful journey of pastels, florals, prints, and makeup looks that will serve all season.

Branching Out This Spring

This new season is all about rejuvenation, so why should your style be left behind? Spring is the perfect chance to refresh your wardrobe and your beauty look. Alongside eye-catching clothes, an essential part of achieving that perfect look revolves around subtle details like makeup and accessories.

1. Blooming Florals

Our top contender for this season's brunch style is, unsurprisingly, florals. It's time to pull out your favorite flowery prints while sipping mimosas beneath the sun. An A-line dress or a flowy skirt paired with a light, solid-colored blouse can do wonders. Accessorize with a statement bag and dainty footwear to keep it chic. As for your face, keep it simple and fresh. A dewy foundation, subtly pink lips, and a touch of mascara will complement the colorful look. What better style note to hit on a breezy spring day, right?

2. Chic Boho

The boho look is a stylish blend of vintage and casual, perfect for brunch dates. Think flowy maxi dresses, loose-fitting linen trousers, or distressed denim paired with peasant tops or tunics in earthy hues. An oversized hat or a chunky statement necklace can add to the bohemian charm. Given the naturally understated palette of this look, a bolder approach to makeup can work well. How about a smoky eye to add intrigue? Couple that with your favorite chunky sandals, and you're good to go, oozing effortless style at Sunday brunch.

3. Sleek Pastels

Pastels for spring may seem predictable, but they can also be wonderfully inspiring. Their soft allure can effortlessly transform you into the epitome of spring elegance at your brunch table. Slip into a sleek midi dress or mix pastel-hued separates, like lavender capris with a baby pink cardigan. Makeup should complement your outfit's soothing tones. Opt for classic winged liner, a touch of peach blush, and a nude lip. The overall aesthetic will be fresh and crisp, like a cool spring morning.

4. Bold Prints

Don't shy away from bold prints this season — embrace them. Stripes, polka dots, or even animal prints can elevate your brunch fit. Geometric-printed jumpsuits or a classic shirt dress in an adventurous pattern are both fabulous choices. With such standout sartorial choices, you'll want to keep accessories minimal. Stick with neutral makeup to avoid distraction from your statement outfit. Bold prints, meet boldly beautiful.

5. Effortless Denim

Last but certainly not least, let's welcome denim into the brunch fashion fold. Elevate your favorite pair of jeans with a silk blouse, a brightly colored cami, or a tucked-in knit top. For those with a penchant for dresses, try a denim shirt dress. Finish off with a touch of bronzer and lip tint. Denim has never felt so chic.

Leaving a Lasting Impression With New Spring Brunch Styles

Brunch is not just about indulging in avocado toast or pancakes. It's also about enjoying fashion in friends' company, showcasing your style sensibilities. And what better way than to breathe new life into your brunch wardrobe this spring? Own your style, embrace it, and, most importantly, have fun with it.