The Best Features To Look For In Onboarding Software

One of the most important steps in setting up a new business is onboarding new employees. This process can be difficult, time-consuming, and frustrating, but it’s essential for a company to get off to a good start.

That’s why it’s important to choose the right onboarding software. In this post, we’ll list the eleven best features to look for in onboarding software. We hope this list will help you make an informed decision about which software is most suitable for your needs.

What Is An Onboarding Software?

A software that helps new employees or customers get up and running as quickly as possible is termed an oboarding software. It can be used to help them get started with the company’s policies and procedures and provide them with resources and guidance.

- Advertisement -

Here are the features that you should look for in onboarding software

Pre-created templates or a drag-and-drop interface:

The best onboarding software provides pre-made templates that can be customized to match your company’s specific needs. This saves time and ensures that the new employee is introduced to the company’s culture and systems quickly and easily.

Customizable surveys:

One of the most important ways to measure an employee’s satisfaction is by using custom surveys.

Your software should have survey options that allow you to ask questions about job responsibilities, team spirit, productivity, etc., giving you valuable feedback about how well your new employee is adjusting.

Communication tools:

Good onboarding software should include multiple communication channels so that you can keep new employees up-to-date on company news and events without having to interrupt their workflow.

This way, they’ll have plenty of information available when needed and won’t feel like they are constantly losing track of what’s happening.

Course modules:

Another great feature of good onboarding software is the ability to add course modules that teach specific aspects of the job (such as introductions to systems or policies).

This helps ensure that new employees understand their responsibilities quickly and efficiently.

Employee management:

Good onboarding software also includes features for tracking and managing employee performance. This way, you can quickly identify any areas of improvement and start working on corrective measures immediately.

Automatic job assignment:

Enhanced onboarding software should include automatic job assignment options so new employees can start their assigned tasks immediately.

This minimizes time spent hunting for information or waiting on other people to finish their work.

Training modules:

Good onboarding software should include features for registering new employees for courses and tracking their progress if your company offers training programs.

This way, you can ensure that everyone is getting the training they need to be successful in their roles.

Time tracking:

Good onboarding software should also include time-tracking features to see exactly how much time new employees spend on their assigned tasks.

This is important information for both assigning duties appropriately and monitoring progress toward objectives.

Employee feedback:

Best onboarding software also includes features for soliciting employee feedback. So, you can get a complete picture of how new employees are performing and make necessary changes in order to improve their experience.

Also, features such as social media management, performance analytics, and reporting make it easy to keep tabs on employee productivity.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, employee experience is what matters. Hence, it’s important to include all these features in your onboarding software. In addition to all these features, you should also consider including employee satisfaction surveys and feedback mechanisms.

This way, you can easily track how happy your employee is with your new onboarding software and how they perceive its overall performance.