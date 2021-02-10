Victory Cruise Line Vaccines

In these unprecedented times of global health crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict health and safety measures are being taken around the world. In keeping with the latest updates regarding the COVID-19 virus and the advancements on the vaccine front, Victory Cruise Lines is determined to ensure the optimum health and wellbeing of its customers.

Vaccination Requirement

Owing to the lockdown and strict COVID-19 policies issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), all Great Lakes Cruises were halted after a country-wide no-sail order. The no-sail restriction was lifted at the end of October 2020.

Starting July 2021, all sailings with the Victory Cruise Lines will require vaccinations for COVID-19. All individuals aboard, including passengers and crew, must get vaccinated before traveling with the cruise.

Vaccination against the COVID-19 virus is not only important to protect the individuals on board, but also essential to protect the communities visited by the cruise. Aside from the safety measures adopted universally, including hand sanitizers, face masks, social distancing, and more, the COVID-19 vaccine provides an added layer of protection to ensure safe travels.

Since most cruise passengers fall in the 65+ age group, they are expected to receive the vaccination before all other age groups, according to the July 1 vaccination mandate.

Vaccine Doses

Over the past few months, multiple effective vaccines have entered the market, with vaccination having started all over the United States of America. Some of these vaccines require a single dose, while others require double doses.

Vaccines like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two injections. If a crew member or a passenger has received this vaccine, they need to have received both doses before boarding the cruise. On the other hand, vaccines like the Johnson & Johnson require only one dose, and a single injection is sufficient to qualify for boarding on the cruise.

All passengers and crew members are required to show documented proof of their complete COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to board the ship. If someone has not received complete vaccination, they can reschedule their cruise trip.

Pre-Boarding Screening

All guests for the 2021 cruises will check-in at the pre-cruise hotel stay before embarking on the journey. They will be required to participate in a COVID-19 test and fill a health questionnaire. All COVID-positive individuals, whether guests or crew members, will not be allowed to board the ship.

Safety Measures