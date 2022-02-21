What Programs To Install On A New Computer: Full List

No matter how hard Microsoft or Apple tries to improve the operating system, a clean OS can only be used under limited conditions – for example, at work, where the installation of additional programs is prohibited or there are no rights. You have probably chosen a new computer, and finally, here it is – standing on the table next to you. What to do next? What programs do you need to install? Let’s find out!

1. Mailing Client

To check the mailbox, a person usually goes to a website like gmail.com or the alternative. But it is much more convenient to use desktop programs, especially if you have several emails. The program connects to the server and downloads all mail to the computer. You can view it without browser delays, quickly switching between boxes. Microsoft Outlook is a standard choice, and people like it more than others. However, it’s difficult to transfer mail to another computer or to a new operating system without the risk of losing important information. In such cases, it is recommended to use special migration tools like on https://www.outlooktransfer.com/products/.

2. Office Software Package

This is a mandatory step for working with texts and tables in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. Alternatively, you can use its free counterparts – OpenOffice or WPS Office. You will also need Adobe Acrobat Reader to read PDF files. PDF is the most common format for documentation, books, and manuals. Without a special program, it will be possible to open a PDF file, but the functionality will be limited to the simplest actions.

3. Archiver

By default, Microsoft Windows does not work with such an archive format as “.rar”. You can install WinRAR that supports all the necessary archive formats, including “.zip”. As an alternative, we can recommend 7-Zip. It also has all the necessary functions, but it does not archive files in the “.rar” format.

4. Messenger

You will need to install programs for free communication around the world like Skype, Zoom, WhatsApp, Signal, etc. In order for you to be able to communicate with relatives and friends, you need to find out what programs they use. But usually, they install everything at once. In order for WhatsApp to work on a PC, it must be installed on a smartphone too.

5. Convenient Video And Audio Players

We recommend installing separate video and audio players to replace the standard Windows Media Player. No matter how the developers try to promote them, they cannot combine both the video and audio player in one program so that everyone likes it. For these purposes, it is better to use separate programs. By default, Windows can only play the most basic video and audio file formats. To support other formats, you will need one of the codec packs, such as the K-Lite Codec Pack or Win7Codecs.