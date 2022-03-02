FPL Basics: What You Need To Know Before Playing Fantasy Football

FPL, or Fantasy Premier League, is a wildly popular game played around the world today. The premise of the game is simple—select a team of 15 players (11 starters and four substitutes) using a budget cap of €100 million, and earn points based on their performances each week.

But with so many rules and intricacies, it can be challenging to know where to start when choosing your team. This article will break down all you need to know before playing FPL, including the scoring system, player positions, and more!

So whether you’re a new player just starting or an experienced veteran looking for an edge, read on for all the info you need to dominate.

What Is Fantasy Football And How Does It Work?

Fantasy Football is a game where players compete against each other by selecting players from different real-life football leagues. The aim of the game is to score as many points as possible each week, with points awarded based on the players’ performances in actual games.

The best thing about it is that you can draft players from different football clubs to boast an all-star dream team that doesn’t belong to any particular team.

How Do I Join A League?

You can join free or paid public leagues with other players or create your private league and invite friends to play. There are also many options available for scoring systems and league sizes (from single up to 20+ managers).

There are two main sites to play Fantasy Football: the Yahoo! Fantasy Sports site and ESPN’s website. Each site has its own rules, but they’re mostly similar overall. That said, it should be noted that these two apps have entirely different ways of handling substitutions/transfers if you want to make changes during the FPL season.

How Do You Draft FPL Players

When drafting players for your team, the standard formation is a three-person defense, five midfielders, and two forwards(3-5-2). However, there are no set positions in Fantasy Football – you can play whoever you want (within the guidelines of your league rules).

When drafting players, always consider a player’s price and potential points return. Another thing to look out for is how many fixtures a team has over the next few weeks. Teams with more favorable fixtures will generally have higher prices as they’re seen as safer bets. You don’t necessarily need to fill all your slots with high-priced players, but it’s important to have a well-balanced team if you want to compete against other managers.

Injuries & Substitutions

If a player gets injured during his team’s matchday, he will no longer perform well until he recovers. Keep an eye on injuries, suspension reports, and sports updates for predicted Premier League lineups before each game.

Injured and suspended players won’t earn you points; you should replace them as soon as possible to ensure your team remains competitive.

The Scoring System

Points in FPL are gained when your players score goals, assists, or clean sheets. They also earn points for playing in a match and making saves as goalkeepers. Different leagues have different scoring systems, so you should check out the league’s rules before signing up.

The following are how players score points:

Playing in a Match

Players start with one point for playing at least 60 minutes and two points for playing 90 minutes. If a player does not play in his team’s last match but is still part of your squad, he will earn you zero points even though he may be fit to play the next game or has recovered from an injury.

Goals Scored

Defenders and goalkeepers earn you six points when they score goals, while midfielders get you five. A forward will earn you four points.

Clean Sheet, Assist, and Saves

A player earns 1- 4 points for keeping a clean sheet (not conceding any goals). A goalkeeper or defender gets four, and a midfielder receives one. Any player who provides an assist earns three points. Finally, a goalkeeper gets one point for saves, and each penalty save will earn you five points.

Yellow/Red Cards

Receiving a yellow card results in minus one point, while getting sent off means minus three points. When your player scores an own goal, two points are deducted.

Conclusion Paragraph

Fantasy Football is a great way to keep yourself entertained throughout the football season. It can also be lucrative if you know the basics. The game’s basic rules are simple enough, but there are many intricacies that can help you gain an edge over your opponents. Hopefully, this article has given you a good foundation for building your knowledge base. Now get out there and start picking your tea.