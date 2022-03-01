Not all candles are safe for sensitive animals like birds, and it is essential to know this to choose the right ones. Birds mostly react to scented candles, especially those with higher essential oil concentrations. While it is good to celebrate or transform the environment or space with candles, you should be aware of your bird’s reactions to them. The only way to understand which candle types are suitable for your bird is to watch their reactions for a few minutes. A good candle should generate no reaction or draw the bird to it.

So, What Candles are Safe for Birds?

Soy candles and beeswax are the safest candles for birds. They tend to be much safer than scented candles.

What Are The Best Types Of Candles That Are Safe For Birds?

Birds are fun and affectionate to have around you; this is why you must endeavor to give them the right environment and home. It would be best to make their health and wellbeing your priority.

Generally, most birds will react negatively when you light candles around them, but they get used to such eventually when they feel safe. Bad candles can easily irritate a bird’s respiratory system; hence you must be very careful with your chosen candles. The following are some of the safest candles for birds;

1. Soy Candles

Soy candles are generally considered safe for birds because of their 100% natural composition. They don’t come with synthetic components considered harmful to the environment. They are mostly made from natural soy wax instead of conventional synthetic wax. Once you light soy wax around your bird, the animal inhales only natural substances, and its respiratory systems remain safe.

In addition to supporting clean air, soy does not generate much smoke and heat that can cause discomfort to your bird. Soy wax is a clean-burning candle that generates less heat and much lower smoke to reduce air pollution.

Economically, soy candles will save you money in the long run because they burn much slower than many other candles. This means you will spend much less to buy new ones regularly. Since soy candles are made from natural substances, they can be renewed easily. You can remold molten soy candles repeatedly until they burn out completely.

Soy Candles don’t emit a strong scent; they don’t ruin your mood or irritate your bird. You can buy a soy candle at any time of the day.

2. Beeswax Candles

Similar to soy candles, beeswax is also made from all-natural substances. They don’t contain harmful synthetic substances that can irritate the respiratory system. They are made from beeswax, which are substances excreted naturally by bees to create honeycombs.

Aside from being safe, beeswax may help dispel some pollutants within the atmosphere, so they are great for birds. When beeswax candles are burnt, they generate some negative ions that react with dust and some other pollutants to render such pollutants useless.

Odors and molds within your bird space and the home, in general, may be depleted with burning beeswax. This can create a much healthier environment for you and your bird. The ability of beeswax to clean the air makes it even more suitable than soy candles.

Beeswax is also known to help provide relief against stress to induce some calming effect on the nervous system. Beeswax also produces a sweet smell of honey that is generally acceptable to birds and humans, which is a plus for this option.

3. Yankee Candles

Though synthetic candles like paraffin wax are known to contain some chemicals that can be harmful to birds, an exception to this are the Yankee candles. Yankee candles are a mix of organic ingredients in different formulations. Yankee candles are manufactured in the factory, and they contain variations of ingredients from organic sources.

4. Palm Wax Candles

These candles are often used in place of paraffin candles because they are biodegradable, hence more environmentally friendly. These candles are made from fatty acids separated from red palm oil subjected to extreme pressure and heat. Though they are pure and natural, the smell of fatty acids may irritate some birds; hence you should be careful with these candles.

5. Bayberry Wax Candles

Bayberry candles are plant-manufactured candles; they can still be safely used for your birds. These candles can be added to beeswax to create even more rigid candles. Their refreshing and natural aroma characterizes them. They are pretty famous for their holiday candles.

Types Of Candles That Are Not Good For Your Bird

Several kinds of candles can be harmful to birds and humans, especially when exposed for a prolonged period; these are;

1. Paraffin Wax Candles

These are the most used candles in the world today despite their synthetic components. Paraffin is obtained as a petrol by-product, and it is characterized by its very high melting point. Though its high melting point is responsible for its strength and durability, the wax releases toxic substances into the air. Paraffin is used in the making of dyes and scents; hence these candles release lots of fragrances that may be harmful to your bird.

2. Liquid Wax Candles

These are candles made from a combination of several ingredients. They can be made from different mineral oils, including paraffin oils. Though the candles burn without creating smoke, they can still be dangerous to your bird because of their chemical components. With these candles, you don’t have to clean up melted wax; hence they may be better alternatives to some chemically-produced candles.

Which Should You Consider- Beeswax Or Soy Candles?

1. Affordability

Soy candles tend to be cheaper than beeswax, and the reason is that soy, which is the base ingredient, is easier to produce than the bye product from honey. In some cases, soy candles can be up to five times cheaper than beeswax. If you are on a budget, perhaps soy candles will be a better option.

2. For Long-lasting Scents

If you prefer long-lasting scents that are safe for your birds, you should consider beeswax candles. Beeswax scents will last longer; hence you may consider them if the scents wouldn’t irritate your bird.

3. Environmental Consideration

If you consider environmental reasons, soy candles will be your best option because the materials are easier to cultivate and harvest. It also costs less energy, money, and time to harvest soy materials when compared to beeswax. Since they don’t give off synthetic bye-products during the making, soy candles are more environmentally-friendly than other natural candles.

4. Allergies

If you or your bird is allergic to certain airborne particles, perhaps you should consider beeswax in place of soy candles. In addition to having a negligible tendency to trigger allergies, beeswax release certain compounds that neutralize toxins and pollutants in the air. Beeswax is much healthier than soy candles because of the negative ions they produce. The hypoallergenic nature of beeswax also makes them suitable for enclosed or small birdhouses.

5. Cleaning

Soy candle wax is much easier to clean up when compared to beeswax. You should be able to remove soy wax spilled on floors and carpets with soap and water. The reason why soy wax is easier to remove is that it is water-soluble.

6. Economic Benefits

Beeswax candles are more economical than soy candles, and the reason for this is that beeswax burns slower.

How To Safely Burn Candles Around Your Bird – Things You Should Know

Testing and watching the reaction of your bird to a candle is the best possible way to detect which candle is the most suitable for them. To this end, you need to select the best natural candles you can find and ignore the synthetic options. Burn the candles one after the other for about a few minutes while your bird is active, and watch how they react to such.

If it is your first time burning a candle near your bird, they may not react to such immediately. Leave the candle burning for a few minutes and leave, then come back in about 5 minutes are see if your bird is comfortable with it. If your bird moves near the candle, then it could be a positive sign that the candle is safe for them. The farther your bird moves away from the candle, the more likely they don’t want such.

It would be best if you repeated this experiment with all the candle types you have. In some cases, birds may not dislike some candles, but the poor ventilation around them can make them feel much heat. To this end, never light a candle within a closed birdhouse with no ventilation. Make sure there are multiple opened doors around to allow fresh air to come in and reduce the heat and scent from the candles. The bird’s species or genetic composition may also affect the way they react with certain candles.