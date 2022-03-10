Working With PDF Files — Pros And Cons

The PDF format is one of the most widely used today. The format is used by many people and for different purposes. Before you start working with a PDF file, we suggest looking into the key advantages of the format. Thus, you will know what you get in the long run.

Advantages Of Using The PDF Format

A PDF file is the best option for those who use the internet daily because it is highly compatible with mobile devices and even computers. A PDF file is the digital equivalent of a standard paper document, with the only difference being that it is in a digital format. The PDF format is very versatile with many unique features. Below are the most common advantages of using a PDF file format:

Security —

To avoid losing information, we should have a proper method of data storage. With the PDF format, the files are encrypted with standard technology and can contain both text and images. But also for images, there is a possibility to set additional protection to avoid losing information with them. At the same time, you can easily work with PDF documents, for example, use an offline PDF combiner to merge multiple files into a single asset.

Convenience —

You can convert PDF files into different formats such as JPG, TXT, etc. You can also extract and remove text and images from a PDF file. This makes the PDF file easy to share or transfer because there is no hassle with the data on a PDF file.

Compatibility —

Since PDF files can be opened and viewed on a variety of devices such as tablet devices, laptops, e-readers, etc., you have more flexibility in choosing what device to use. It is a better choice than a Word document file because the PDF file format is easier to convert and search for information than a Word file. Even though the Word file has a lot of features and options, these PDF files can be printed, viewed, edited, and annotated.

Easy search —

Another thing that makes the PDF format better than the Word file format is the ability to search for specific information on the PDF file. If you know the specific words or the name of the person in the PDF file, you can easily search for that information. In a Word file format, searching for the specific words or the name of the person you want to locate is harder.

High-end protection —

You can protect the privacy of your information on a PDF file. For example, the content of your book or notes, you can put in digital form so that it is protected and safe to use. You can also make the information password-protected so that only the authorized user can access it.

Efficiency —

Because a PDF file is converted from a printable document and is digital, you do not have to print the information but can read it on your screen. A Word file format needs to be printed before it can be read on the screen.

Accessibility —

A PDF file can easily be accessed by anyone. For example, if you want to view the PDF file on a mobile device, you can just go on the PDF file and start viewing the information.

All these and many other things make people give preference to the PDF format.