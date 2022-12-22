So, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Perhaps, this year you want to send rude Valentine’s cards, for example, from Boomf. If you’re unsure who you should send them to, read on.

Sure, being able to tell your loved ones sweet nothings once in a while is nice, but there are some people out there who take it too far with their cards. Instead of sending that one-of-a-kind card or drawing those heart-melting pictures to your loved ones right away, why not be a little bit original and send a greeting that’s sure to light up their day? That’s right, we’re talking about the rudest Valentine’s cards here.

Who Can You Send Rude Valentine’s Cards To?

Ah, the classic question. This is a grey area, and can vary person to person.

- Advertisement -

If you’re sending a rude Valentine’s card, you’re not doing it to hurt anyone’s feelings, but you’re communicating your feelings in an uncouth way. If you’re not sure if it’s rude or not, it’s probably rude.

If you’re sending a rude card because you like someone and want them to know that, that’s okay. But if you’re sending rude Valentine’s cards because you don’t like someone and want them to know that, that’s not okay.

If you’re sending rude Valentine’s cards because someone did something you did not expect them to do, that’s okay. But if you’re sending a rude card because they didn’t do something you expected them to do, that’s not okay.

And finally, if you’re sending rude Valentine’s cards because they upset or hurt your feelings in some way, that’s not okay. If someone does something to make you feel bad and upset, don’t take it out on the object of their affections by sending them a card with all your thoughts on the matter. Respect their feelings as much as yours, even if they make you mad or upset in the process!

What Makes A Good Rude Valentine’s Card?

The photo on your card – While the card’s front can be as rude and vulgar as you want, the photo on the back of your card should be a sweet and romantic one. The photo should show a couple in love, or at least one that looks like they are very close.

The message on your card – You also want to make sure that the message on your card is a good one. If you send a card that has a rude message or one that is full of curse words, it will come across as rude. You want to make sure that the compliment on your card is something that your loved one would like.

The delivery – Your delivery of your card is also very important. You want to make sure that your card is delivered in a manner that suggests that it was not meant to be a rude Valentines card. For example, if you had your loved one’s address written on the card, don’t write their name on it. This way, it will be much more difficult for them to figure out who sent the card and how.

Bottom Line

There are many ways to make rude cards, but the best ones are simple and straight to the point. The best rude Valentine’s cards are those that are sweet and romantic and show how much you care about the recipient. If you want to be really creative, don’t forget about the slang and curse words. You can make your cards as offensive as you want to be, as long as you make it look like it wasn’t meant to be rude Valentine’s cards in the first place.