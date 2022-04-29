A Self Storage Guide – The Do’s And Don’ts Of Self Storage

Self-storage units are one of the most popular ways to store items. Many people love self-storage units because it is convenient and cheaper than other storage facilities. Many companies offer these services. Therefore, there are several dos and don’ts which you should follow when you store items in a self-storage unit. We have listed down some of the most important factors you should keep in mind when using a self-storage unit.

Do’s

Try different companies

Doing research for your storage unit is important. You should visit many storage companies before finalizing the unit which you want to purchase. Looking at many options allows you to have a better idea of your needs. Additionally, it helps you to find the best price for your storage locker as well. You will not understand the scope of all the services a company offers you until you visit them.

Find a unit close to your home

This is a priority for anyone scouting for affordable storage units. The unit has to be located near your hose. Having the storage unit nearby helps with the transportation of items to and from the house. You can access the storage unit whenever you need to get anything from it. Above all, having a nearby unit helps you to keep frequent tabs on the condition of your items.

Store items properly

Proper packaging is essential when it comes to storage units. You should not stack items on top of each other in an unstable way. Ensure all of your boxes are labeled correctly. Following good packaging methods will save you a lot of time and effort when you decide to take out items from your locker. Moreover, you will know exactly where each product is and will not have to open each box.

Arrange items in order of frequency

You should properly arrange your items in the storage unit. You should be arranging the items based on frequency. In other words, those items which you require regularly should be kept in the front whole those rarely used at the back. You should also create paths towards the back of the storage unit for easy access.

Purchase unit insurance

Insurance protects your items against any damage or theft. The insurance offered by these companies is cheap and offers a lot of protection. Having insurance will give you peace of mind. If your storage unit does not have the option for insurance as an add-on, you can look for other companies that offer them. They prevent you from losing money on stored items. Therefore, we recommend that if you can afford insurance you should enable it.

Don’ts

Don’t keep things till the last minute

Planning is a skill that you need to master if you want to have the best experience at a storage unit. You have to maintain a schedule for all of your packing. If you leave things for the last minute then you might end up missing out on things that you had to take to the storage unit.

Don’t keep perishables in your unit

Keeping perishable items in your storage unit is a big no. when you store perishable goods the chances of them going bad are very high. It will make your storage unit smell bad in addition to spoiling some of the other valuables you have in the storage unit. Food items should not be stored in storage units. Similarly, plants and other organic matter must be avoided as well.

Don’t keep your valuables in storage

A storage unit is not as secure as a safe. Therefore, you should not store valuables in them. Many storage units provide advanced levels of security. However, we still feel it is for the best if you do not keep your valuables in storage lockers. Insurances might cover some of the value lost but the sentimental value cannot be replaced. In other words, you should keep your valuable items with yourself and not in a storage locker.

Don’t forget about climate control

Climate control is an important option provided in many storage units. Weather can be one of the worst enemies to storing your goods in perfect condition. Therefore, you might want to consider choosing climate-controlled units. These units maintain the same temperature throughout the year. As a result, they are much better for storing important items which can be damaged by extreme weather.

Don’t choose a wrong unit

Most of the storage units differ in their size. You should find the storage unit which will fit all of your items. Going for the smaller units will save you money. But on the other hand, if it is not big enough you may end up damaging your items. It is always advisable to choose a storage unit that fits your goods and still has some room to spare.

Conclusion

Following the tips above ensures you are following the best practices when it comes to storage units. These do’s and don’ts are helpful when you are moving your items to a self-storage unit. These tips will help you have the best experience at a self-storage facility.