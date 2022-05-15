The Impact Of Family Resources On Childhood IQ 

The nurture factors play a major role in shaping the personality and intelligence of an individual. The environmental effects are undeniable. Since the last century, intelligence and the factors related to it have been of great interest to researchers. The goal of the researchers was to find various factors and circumstances that increase or decrease the IQ levels and the factor of family resources is one of them.

An individual’s IQ may be influenced by parental characteristics such as socioeconomic conditions of the parents and their educational level etc. The family environment in which the child is raised largely impacts the thought patterns, cognitive development, and well-being of the child.

Every parent is unique and has a different set of characteristics but how they choose to raise their kid, based on their characteristics, plays a major role in the cognitive development of the child. For instance, the amount of education that parents acquired, the way the home environment is established by the parents, and the cultural aspects, all can affect the IQ level of the child.

Parent’s Level Of Education

It is an obvious fact that the quality of education that someone acquires depends upon his or her economic conditions. Those who are economically sound have better opportunities to attain quality education. Many research studies, in the past, claimed that family resources and environment don’t play any role in determining the intelligence of the child.

But with time, this point of view was negated by a large number of studies that environment and resources do affect the cognitive development of the child. Interactions with the parents greatly impact the intelligence of the child.

The way parents behave and react to their children is significant. One research study found that the education of the parents has an environmental effect on the children. A parent can encourage the child to grow and develop based on the intelligence level the parent may possess.

The parent’s push that usually occurs at the early childhood stage of the child has proven to be an important factor that increases or decreases the brain development of the child and determines his or her IQ level. One research study established a correlation between the IQ level of the children and the parents who acquired the education up to 12 years of education. The children who had higher IQ levels had parents who had more than 12 years of education.

The researchers concluded that enthusiasm and the motivational level of the parents play a role in boosting the IQ levels of the children. Seeing parents as the biggest example, the child grows on the patterns given to him or her by his parents.

The parents who have more education create a healthy and enriched home environment that persuades the child to grow cognitively. The educated parents are in a better position to develop a healthy home environment where the children can nourish and grow.

Parent’s Income

Research has shown that the income of the family has a great impact on the development and well-being of the child. It is not easy to estimate the impact that family income has on a child’s development but several studies investigated the impact by adding several income support programs to assess the intelligence level of the children.

Those who earn good have better opportunities for education, nutritional intake, hygiene, etc. It is well-developed that all these factors play a role in shaping the cognitive development and IQ of children. If parents earn more, they will be in a better position to provide their child with a healthy diet and will make sure that the child gets the required level of nutrients and vitamins to grow intellectually.

Parent’s Culture

Along with the occupation, parents’ culture also plays a major role in the intelligence of the child. Two twins were raised separately, one in the United States and the other one in South Korea by their biological parents. Although they both were biological siblings they had some major mental skills that were entirely different from each other. That is the impact that culture and surroundings have on the development of a child.

The relationship between parents and children is also an important factor in the development of the child. In early childhood, the child depends more on nurture as compared to nature. The child spends the entire time under the supervision of his or her parents. During this stage, parents need to refrain from using authoritative parenting styles and patterns and use soft and caring patterns that nourish the child.

