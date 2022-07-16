The Pink Diamonds Of Argyle 

Diamonds have been a source of fascination for centuries and have been seen as objects of beauty, power, and status. For much of history, only the very wealthy could afford diamonds. However, that changed in the late 18th century when more diamond mines were found across the world. These diamonds were initially found by accident, but soon word spread and prospectors began flocking to the area, hoping to find their own fortunes.

Pink Diamonds have always caught our eye, but it wasn’t until the late 1800s that we saw them appearing in jewelry. The very first recorded sale of a pink diamond was in 1888, when the Transvaal Province of South Africa put them on the market. Anyone with a peaked fascination with pink diamonds will know that the argyle mine produces some of the world’s finest and rarest pink diamonds.

While argyle pink diamonds for sale have only been on the market for a little over two decades, their short supply means that they are already quite rare and valuable.

The Argyle Mine

The argyle mine is one of the most well-known diamond mines in the world and has been in operation for over 30 years. It is located in Western Australia and is the largest producer of pink diamonds.

The first recorded instance of an Argyle diamond being discovered dates back to 1851, when a 12-carat stone was found in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. However, it wasn’t until the early 1980s that significant deposits of diamonds were found in the now-famous Argyle mine. Since then, the mine has produced over 850 million carats of diamonds, making it the largest producer of diamonds in the world.

The argyle mine is famous for the unique color of many of its diamonds; and while many of the diamonds found were of low quality, the higher grade diamonds were highly sought after. Known as “specialty grade” diamonds, these diamonds are rarer, and more valuable, due to their exceptional quality and color.

The most well-known and sought-after diamonds from the argyle mine are pink diamonds. Pink diamonds make up less than 0.1% of the total diamonds mined at argyle, making them some of the rarest in the world. The vast majority of pink diamonds are less than one carat in size, making them even more valuable. Additionally, since the mine’s closure in 2020, pink diamonds from the Argyle mine will become even more rare, and therefore, even more valuable.

Why Are They Pink?

We know what makes other colored diamonds, such as blue and yellow diamonds, but the source of pink diamonds’ color has been a mystery.

The color of a diamond is caused by trace elements in the stone’s structure. In the case of pink diamonds, it is thought that the color is caused by plastic deformation of the crystal lattice during its formation. This process is not fully understood, but it is thought to be related to the extreme pressures and temperatures that are present deep underground.

While the scientific reason for their color is not fully understood, what is certain is that pink diamonds are extremely rare and beautiful. For centuries they have been prized by royalty and the wealthy, and their popularity shows no signs of waning. Thanks to the argyle mine, pink diamonds are more accessible than ever before; but as the mine has now closed, their rarity will only increase, making them even more valuable in the years to come.

Different Pinks

When most people think of pink diamonds, they envision a light pink stone. However, pink diamonds come in a wide range of colors, from pale pink to vibrant purple-pink. The different shades of pink are caused by the varying degrees of deformation in the crystal lattice.

The most valuable and sought-after pink diamonds are those with a vibrant purple-pink hue. These diamonds are extremely rare, and only a handful are found each year. The vast majority of pink diamonds are less saturated, and therefore, less valuable.

However, all pink diamonds are incredibly rare and beautiful, and no matter their color, they are sure to command a high price.

Popular Cuts

In terms of colored diamonds, the emphasis should be on increasing the stone’s color. The color is far more significant than brilliance.

While the round cut is the most popular for colorless diamonds, since it highlights the stone’s brilliance, fancy cuts are ideal for bringing out the best color of pink diamonds.

Pink diamonds are best worn with shapes that conceal flaws and flaunt color, such as radiant, cushion, heart, triangle, and marquise. They disguise faults while also enhancing the hue.

Conclusion

While all diamonds are beautiful, pink diamonds are truly unique. Their exceptional color and rarity make them some of the most valuable diamonds in the world. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or an investment, pink diamonds are an excellent choice.