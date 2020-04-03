Dunkleosteus Vs Megalodon: What Is The Difference? 

There has been a down line of fishes. Fish lived and reproduced during the last 300 to 400 million years. To date, fish still lives and breeds. Dunkleosteus is one of these species of arthrodire. The Megalodon, on the other hand, is known as the most massive shark to have ever existed.

Taking a look at Dunkleosteus vs. Megalodon

As we critically examine Dunkleosteus vs. Megalodon, we must understand these two creatures are unique. They are both massive creatures that have been the subject of several studies. They both love warm habitation and differ in body size and teeth size. Continue reading to understand how each creature functions.

Continue reading to get more useful and interesting information regarding this topic!

Dunkleosteus

Among the several other species of fishes that have existed, the Dunkleosteus is one that has gained concentrated studies and then generally accepted as the biggest of all species. Its scientific name is Dunkleosteus Terrelli.

Even while there have been six other species discovered, it still rates as the largest. Worldwide, fossil record scientists have accepted its eight species. Several other species have received consideration as well.

Although there is another school of thought, who believes it is a different genus. There are backings to it with the fact that it is the only fossil found in the Rheic Ocean. While every other type of species was either located in the United States, Western Europe, Canada, or North America specifically.

These regions are basically around each other and could efficiently serve as a cluster for different species of the Dunkleosteidae to exist and live. Considering the Devonian age, the Dunkleosteus has its history as the most significant predator to have ever existed. It is also known to be the fiercest compared to the Megalodon, which is only substantial but not the largest.

Megalodon

It is among the several thousands of sharks that went into extinction millions of years ago was the Megalodon. It is scientifically called the Carcharocles Megalodon, which translates as the wild tooth.

The Megalodon is famous for its large tooth size, compared to a giant banana. As compared to the Dunkleosteus, the Megalodon’s tooth is about three times larger. The giant tooth of a Megalodon has its size range between 7 inches. Its tooth size made it easier for people in ancient times to create theories about the existence of the creature.

At first, when the people discovered the teeth in the median times, they mistook it for the tongues of some olden serpents. So, they named the teeth’ tongue stones’. However, today, these teeth have been discovered in different regions around the world and different sizes.

The Megalodon’s teeth have a high level of global appeal based on some of the qualities it possesses. They are conditions such as its size, color, edge, and compared to other species of sharks like the Dunkleosteus; it has a higher market value.

Analyzing Both The Dunkleosteus And Megalodon

Habitation

The Megalodons, just like the dinosaurs, enjoy being in a warm climate. While it existed, the Megalodons go down the shallow seas to hunt. However, because waters covered most parts of the earth, the teeth of Megalodons are said to exist in most parts of the universe.

So, the history of their extinction is tied primarily to the dryness of these seas. That is, as the waters began to dry up into lands, the ice age started, and streams began to lock at the polar regions. So, the chances of exploring the seas were limited. It would have led to either them freezing or starving to death, and thereby leading to its extinction.

Dunkleosteus, on the other hand, also love warmth but do not go as deep as the Megalodons to hunt for food.

Size

A Dunkleosteus is known to weigh more than a ton in and has a length of about 20 feet. Mere looking at its weight and size, it could easily clamp any shark and chum them in pieces. The skill size of the Dunkleosteus is vast and thick; it is split into bony plates, while its jawbones hold a two set of sharp fangs.

They have regarded the Megalodon as one of the largest of all the species of sharks. Reports account that it is the largest to have ever existed and taken it as a spot after the existence of dinosaurs when the dominant predators were mammals.

The first set of whales replaced the marine reptiles. Megalodons from the fossil reports gotten are proven to have large-sized teeth. The record shows that the Megalodon has grown to a length of about 59 feet, which makes it the biggest shark to have ever lived, although other sharks have a history of living up to that length, they are different by their size and mass.

Hunting Techniques

One of the popular species that are mostly being hunted by the Megalodon is the prehistoric whales. Sometimes, they also hunt land mammals like dolphins and whales. Probably, there are chances that it killed other sharks, based on scientific propositions.

The hunting skill and style of the Megalodon is so unique in the sense that when it launches an attack, it goes for the tail and flippers of its prey to prevent it from running or escaping from it. It then moves for its final kill. It is according to a documentary shared by BBC.

It has a total number of 276 teeth, which it utilized effectively in ripping the flesh of its prey. Its bite is on record to be ferocious. Compared to humans who have a history of the bite force of about 1.320 Newton, the bite force of a Megalodon is on record to have a power equal to 183,201 Newton.

The primary source of food for the Megalodon is the whales. Whales are mammals, and mammals can regulate their temperature to fit into different spaces when the waters of the dead started to dry out. The ice ages started bringing water into the north poles, and it was easier for them to migrate and still survive; the Megalodons could not, and that possibly led to their death and extinction.

If we were to put it in realistic terms, both species would usually avoid each other. It is on this basis that there is bigger prey like the whales that the Megalodon would often go for compared to the Dunkleosteus; thus, leaving it to fend for itself by going after smaller fishes.

Dunkleosteus survive on its prey, being free-swimming fish in the sea. So, in the real sense, there are more feeds in the oceans for Megalodon compared to the Dunkleosteus. So, Megalodon does not have reason to hunt it.

Peradventure, or by chance, both have any cause to come against each other; it is going to be a dead-end for Dunkleosteus. Well, considering the strength of its jaw, the Dunkleosteus has an option of doing some level of damage to the fins or tail lines of the Megalodon, but that is not an excuse for defeat. Dunkleosteus will always find itself bowing to the weight and size of a Megalodon.

Teeth and size

Dunkleosteus have a large size metal plate for teeth. It is made to have a potent bite and has it on record as one of the most excellent spark hunters. However, when compared to the Megalodon, the Dunkleosteus are much smaller.

Having weighed lesser than the average Megalodon by 56-59 tons and its most prominent species, which is the D. terrelli, is known to only have grown just about 20-25 feet. Even with its strong bite force, one cannot compare it to the Dunkleosteus.

There is something quite distinctive and extra about the Dunkleosteus. It is its affair. After many years of study and research, it has been challenging, or should I say impossible to find the skin of a Megalodon. Even with the strength of affair the Dunkleosteus possess, it can no way compare to that of the Megalodon.

On the other hand, the size of a Megalodon compares to that of an average banana. Its mouth is known to be so big you could fix a T-rex in it. When it comes to bites, the Megalodons have a history of the soundest bit, which recorded to weigh up to about 10 -15 tons. The size of its teeth gave it the name ‘mega.’

Although there has been scientific criticism, Megalodons are said to weigh up to about 60-100 tons. There are skepticisms because what we have is only fossil evidence. Beyond the difference in scientific options, it is quite more substantial and more massive than the Dunkleosteus.

Although the Dunkleosteus has a history of being fierce and reliable, it is only little when compared to the strength and prowess of the Megalodons. Both are coming from different species and possessing different body qualities.

Conclusion

The Dunkleosteus is strong, fierce, and big, with some level of power embedded in its jaws. It makes it a powerful hunting machine, but none of it can compare to that of the Megalodon. Its weight is much higher. Its teeth are much bigger and have a higher chance of surviving the waters all things being equal. While both are sharks, the Megalodon is a much stronger shark. Hence, we get to know this when we look at Dunkleosteus vs. Megalodon.