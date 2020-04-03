Can Dogs Eat Beef Rib Bones?

If you are a dog lover like I am, it would be difficult not to grant the wish of your dog especially when their pitiful eyes appear to beg you for that leftover bone. From childhood, we all know that dogs view bones as a prized asset. However, can dogs eat beef bones? Here I will walk you through the answer to this question and some others.

One of the most notable questions that often pop up bothers on whether dogs can eat beef rib bones. The answer to this question is yes, but this is as long as the bones are large. Beef bones are often quite harder than bones of other animals. This thus makes them more difficult for dogs to break. But as far as cooked rib bones are concerned, there has been some measure of disagreement among people in the past concerning this, however, it is a consensus that they can be eaten if they are big enough. It is also quite ideal that you get your dog needed supplements from places such as Ruff Hero.

What are the types of bones your dog can eat?

Even though it largely depends on the animal bone type, there are certain things that you should know and observe before giving your dog bones.

Size of the bone

You should settle for thick large bones instead of the narrow or small ones. Dogs have a lower tendency to chew on large bones.

Raw Vs Cooked

I have discovered over time that my dog fares better when it eats raw bones when compared with cooked bones. Experts agree that it is quite safer to give your dog raw bones over cooked bones. When the bone is cooked, it causes the bones to soften and as such increase the risk of the bones scattering when they are chewed. It is also worthy of note that raw bones are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.

Possible stomach issues

If your dog has stomach related problems, diarrhea, and irritable bowel, then feeding it bones won’t be the best idea. You may, however, consider giving it bone marrow as a remedy.

What should I do if my dog eats a bad bone?

One thing I have observed as both a parent and a dog owner is that one cannot be too careful. Dogs have a way of being cunning and can steal a bone from your plate when you are not looking. So in a case where your dog eats a bone, it is not supposed to, what do you do.

First, if you catch it while it is in the act, it is instructive that you remove the bone from its mouth before it starts eating it. Also, ensure that your dog is not choking. You should then call your Veterinarian for immediate help.

Place them under close watch

It should be noted that when your dog eats chicken bones for instance, it does not necessarily lead to any serious complications. It is however pertinent that you keep a close watch on the dog for days after to be sure it is safe. If your dog displays the following signs, you must take them to a vet as quickly as possible: abdominal bloating, lethargy, vomiting, constipation and bloody stool.

You should ensure that you check the stool of your dog for some days to confirm if the bone fragments have passed through. If you, however, haven’t seen the bones inside his stool after 4 days, ensure that you contact a vet to ensure that it is not stuck somewhere. The injuries that result from the damages done to the intestinal tract of your dog could require carrying out expensive surgery.

What types of bones are safe for my dogs?

The best bones for your dogs would be raw bones. The reason is that they are healthy and safe as long as you do the right thing. Dogs in their natural habitat are known to eat bones, meat and what is contained in the stomach of the prey. There is a biological requirement for your dog that is contained in the bones and bone marrows.

Dogs are known to love chewing raw bones as a result of their wonderful taste and the fact that gnawing serves as a good exercise for their jaws.

Types of raw bones

Bones can be separated for dogs into recreational bones and edible bones.

Edible bones are often hollow and they are the non-weight bearing bones of the bird such as the wings of animals such as Turkey necks, and chicken wings. They are often soft and do not contain any marrow and can be crushed using a meat grinder. Such bones are good sources of phosphorus, calcium and other trace minerals which are integral to the growth of your dog.

In the case of recreation bones, on the other hand, are bones that provide your dog with the needed stimulus for their health and mental development. Also, when your dog chews on recreation bone, its teeth will get good flossing and brushing. This, in turn, helps to reduce the tendency of a gum-related disease. Perhaps the reason why dogs in the wild have such beautiful teeth is that the prey they eat often requires a lot of chewing.

Good alternatives to raw bones

If your dog has some conditions that prevent it from chewing on a raw bone, you must consider giving it a dental bone. By giving your dog a digestible, high-quality dog chew, you will be giving it the needed mechanical abrasion for it to control tartar and plaque. This can also be likened to the effect of eating whole raw food while in the wild.

It should be noted that several chew bones are quite hard to break down and if your dog swallows them whole, there is also the possibility of health-related risk.

In conclusion, your dog deserves the best of life and as such noting invested in giving it this would be too much. Bones are not a bad idea for your dog, just ensure you are giving it the right bone.