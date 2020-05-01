7 Amazing Ways to Boost Your Libido Naturally

When it comes to your sexual well-being, your libido plays a significant role. You may not even realize the importance of your libido until you find your sexual desire waning.

For many people, a low sex drive has a major effect on their lives. Not only can it cause personal stress, but relationship strain, too.

However, there are a number of natural libido boosters out there that could help your sexual situation — or lack thereof. This blog is packed with the tips you ought to know.

Keep reading to learn more

What is Libido?

Libido refers to your sex drive. This boils down to your feelings of sexual desire, and how much or often you want to have sex. The overall premise of libido is related to sexual motivation.

If you just aren’t feeling motivated to have sex, you could be having an ”off day”. A lack of sexual desire does not mean you have a libido problem.

Low libido is largely circumstantial. Sometimes you just don’t feel like having sex, maybe you’re too tired, stressed, or just not feeling well. These circumstances don’t point to a libido problem.

However, if you don’t feel motivated to have sex at all, you might want to consider what’s making you feel that way.

A major decrease in sexual desire or motivation is part of a larger category of sexual dysfunction. But it would take professional consultation to diagnose this.

How to Tell Your Libido is Lacking

It’s difficult to put an exact number on how often a couple should be having sex. This is very personal and circumstantial to each couple and individual.

Low libido varies between men and women, too. There is no real definitive answer on what’s considered a ”normal” libido. Some people may enjoy having sex more than others.

The real answer to a low libido lies in how much a lack of sex is affecting your relationship and your personal life. If it is having a negative effect, causing distress, and diminishing your quality of life, this could be cause for concern.

Natural Libido Boosters and Sex Drive Tips

There are a number of libido boosters on the market today. But it’s important to look for those that are chemical-free in order to avoid more harm, than benefit — this one uses natural ingredients.

Otherwise, you can find some of these ingredients in your home pantry or over-the-counter at your local pharmacy:

1. Turmeric

This is a very common spice that carries many incredible properties. As part of the ginger family, turmeric is known as the ”golden child” of the spice world.

There is a specific compound found in turmeric known as curcumin. Research has shown that this compound helps to boost testosterone levels and the male sex drive.

But the key to activating turmeric’s essential compound is black pepper. So if you plan on eating in a curry or drinking it in a smoothie, remember to add black pepper to aid in maximum absorption!

2. Tribulus Terrestris

This may sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, but Tribulus Terrestris is merely an herbal supplement. It is a plant from Ayurveda where the root and fruits are used for male virility and general vitality. So, it is well-known in effectively boosting the libido.

By taking a dose of 7.5 milligrams per day, you could increase your sex drive, overall sexual arousal, and sexual sensation.

3. Make Time for Exercise

Regular exercise is known to boost your libido because of the feel-good endorphins it generates. Not only this, but regular exercise helps to increase blood flow, reduce stress, manage anxiety, and delivers better quality sleep.

All of these factors help to manage your sex drive. If your body is feeling slow and slugging this could be affecting your motivation to have sex.

4. Red, Red Wine

Red wine is yet another pantry staple that is effective in getting you ”in the mood”. However, precaution must be taken — stick to one-two glasses only!

Too much red wine can have the opposite effect and numb the senses. It could also affect erectile function and the ability to reach orgasm if consumed in excess.

Studies show that red wine contains compounds that stimulate the erogenous zones in both men and women. This increases the amount of testosterone in the blood and sexual desire.

5. Pack Your Diet with Stimulating Fruits

Another simple way of boosting your sexual motivation is by regularly eating certain fruits. These include figs, bananas, avocados, strawberries, and apples.

These fruits could be beneficial to your sex drive because of their rich vitamin and mineral content. This helps to boost the immune system and blood flow to the genitals, stimulating your libido.

6. Do Some Research on Your Medications

If you take certain medications on a regular basis this could be having a negative effect on your sex drive. Particular medications such as antidepressants and anxiety management medication may cause low libido.

Do a little research on the possible side-effects of these medications. Or speak to your doctor about how it could be affecting your sex drive. They could help you adjust your dosage in order to reduce these side-effects.

7. Take Time to Relieve Stress

It doesn’t matter how healthy you are, how much you exercise, or how much sleep you get. If you are stressed out, your body knows it first. Stress is probably one of the main culprits in reducing your libido.

So if you’re super stressed, take some to recognize it and work on alleviating it. Meditate, do a digital detox, get outdoors, and you guessed it — have sex!

