How to Find Out If Someone You Care about Is an Addict

It can be challenging to tell if someone you care about is addicted to drugs or alcohol. The signs can be subtle, and people who are addicted often go to great lengths to hide their addiction. However, there are some ways you can tell if someone is addicted, and it’s important to know what those signs are so you can get help for the person if they need it. The best part is that you can help them get the treatment they need. Here are some of the signs to look for.

Observe the Need for Isolation

One of the telltale signs that someone you care about may be addicted is if they start to withdraw from social activities and spend more time alone. This can signify that they are abusing drugs or alcohol, as these substances often cause people to isolate themselves to avoid judgment or conflict.

As they isolate themselves, you may notice that they spend more time browsing the internet, playing video games, or watching TV. These activities can also be a sign of addiction, and if someone you care about is spending an excessive amount of time with these kinds of activities, it could be a red flag that they need help.

The isolation propels the addiction, making it worse and more challenging to treat. In some worse scenarios, they can drop out of school, leave their job, and even stop seeing friends, family members, or other loved ones.

Use a Drug Test Kit

If you think someone you love may be struggling with addiction, getting them help as soon as possible is important. A drug test kit is one way to determine if someone is using drugs. Drug test kits are available online and at many pharmacies. They usually require a small sample of urine, hair, or saliva, and they can usually detect the presence of drugs within a few minutes.

It is crucial to find the right kit as this will determine the accuracy of the results. The kit should also be easy to use and interpret. A saliva test is a good option as it is over 99% accurate, easy to use, and rapid. The good thing about a mouth swab drug test is seeing the person perform it in front of you. No skills are needed, and you can be sure no one tampers with the result. It is also the least invasive procedure, so the person being tested may be more willing to do it.

When shopping for this kit, look for an FDA-approved kit with a high success rate. You should also ensure that the kit can test for the drugs you think the person may be using. If the test returns positive, getting the person’s help immediately is crucial. ​

Unusual Need for Money

Whenever there is an addiction, financial problems will always start to kick in due to excessive spending and a need for more money to fuel the addiction. Keep an eye out for changes in financial habits, such as suddenly buying expensive items or needing more money than usual.

If you suspect your loved one is struggling with an addiction, it’s essential to keep track of their finances to get help if you notice any problems. At first, when the addiction is still in the early stages, they may try to hide their spending by lying or coming up with excuses.

There are instances when people addicted to drugs or alcohol will even steal money from their loved ones and friends to continue fueling their addiction. This is why it’s crucial to stay aware of the situation and watch for any changes in financial habits.

Notice Changes in Appearance

If someone you care about is struggling with an addiction, it’s common for them to begin neglecting their appearance and hygiene. They may start to wear the same clothes over and over again, or they may not shower or brush their teeth as often as they used to.

This can imply that something is going on in their life, especially if it’s suddenly happening and it’s not something they used to do. You may also notice changes in their weight or physical health, such as a sudden lack of energy or unexplained injuries.

Drugs make the brain function differently, impacting everything else in the person’s life. If you notice any of these changes in someone you care about, you must talk to them about your concerns and encourage them to seek help.

Monitor Their Mood and Behavior

People struggling with addiction often have mood swings and can be irritable or aggressive. They may also have difficulty concentrating or making decisions. If you notice any of these changes in someone you love, it could signify that they are struggling with addiction.

It is also essential to pay attention to their sleep patterns. Drugs or alcohol addicts have difficulty sleeping. They may also have problems with fatigue and may seem drowsy during the day.

You may also notice changes in eating habits. They may lose their appetite or may not eat at all. They may also have difficulty keeping food down and may vomit frequently.

Slurred Speech

The brain works differently when a person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which can lead to changes in their speech. You may notice that they have difficulty speaking clearly, or they might slur their words and speak more slowly than usual.

Sometimes, it starts as slurred speech and progresses to a complete inability to communicate normally. In either case, it’s vital to converse with your loved one about their drug or alcohol use and encourage them to seek help.

How to Help Someone with an Addiction

There are many ways to help someone with an addiction, but one of the most important things you can do is talk to them about it. Let them know that you are concerned and that you want to help.

You can encourage them to see their doctor or a professional addiction specialist. These professionals can help assess the situation and develop a treatment plan. You can also support the person by being there for them and listening to them. You can also help them by staying positive and encouraging them to stay in treatment.

Addiction is a serious problem, and getting treatment as soon as possible is essential. By noticing your loved one needs help early on, you can make a big difference in their road to recovery.