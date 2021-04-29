Which Is The Best Daily Fantasy Sports App For Users In Maine?

Widely credited with increasing fan participation in major sporting competitions, fantasy sports have become a global phenomenon over the last decade.

Participants draft virtual team rosters using proxies of real players from professional sports, aiming to win both prizes and prestige amongst their peers, putting their knowledge and fandom to the test. The performance statistics of those players are then used to calculate points, as fantasy team participants compete to win online competitions and leagues.

Such is the popularity of the global fantasy sports market, this niche online industry is expected to grow by more than $6.2 billion in the next few years, according to a report published by PR Newswire in April 2021. Millions of people play fantasy sports, with some games lasting entire seasons, although the big demand is now for daily fantasy sports.

Since legal sports betting became more widely approved throughout the US, daily fantasy sports are played in more than 40 states, including Maine, with two companies offering the biggest choice of games and competitions. They are DraftKings and FanDuel, which account for a combined total of more than 14 million regular players.

DraftKings & FanDuel

As the two most established and reputable daily fantasy sports (DFS) companies, DraftKings and FanDuel both launched over a decade ago. The fantasy sports they offered enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity, offering a novel way for fans to engage with their favorite sports and win prizes, even at a time when sports betting was illegal in the United States.

When the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was repealed, daily fantasy sports have become even more popular. They are also now fully governed by recognized sports betting regulatory bodies, akin to the biggest sportsbooks, which both companies have also evolved to offer their users.

Indeed, there are many similarities between DraftKings and FanDuel, with both offering a huge choice and variety of daily fantasy sports options. Furthermore, both have forged official partnerships with major sports competitions, such as DraftKings with the NFL and FanDuel with the NBA, although there some differences in the services each offer.

DraftKings Vs FanDuel

As previously mentioned, both DraftKings and FanDuel are fully legal to serve clients in Maine. When it comes to which offers the best services, that depends entirely on the preference of each player. Both offer broadly the same products, with participants able to build unique fantasy teams with a fixed salary cap, then compete against other players.

As the most popular daily fantasy game, DraftKings has the edge by scoring NFL players a full point per reception, whereas FanDuel only offers half a point. That can be a significant strategic difference when selecting NFL fantasy rosters. By contrast, FanDuel offers a higher salary cap in most games, which makes it easier to build a high-scoring team. Salary caps are tighter at DraftKings, which arguably makes assembling teams and scoring points harder.

FanDuel tends to be more innovative and creative with its variety of games, more willing to experiment with formats, such as ignoring player positions in certain NFL fantasy games, meaning you could pick an entire team of quarterbacks. However, there is a bigger selection of rigidly formatted fantasy games at DraftKings, along with larger prize pools for winning participants.

Which DFS Is The Best Choice?

Given that both DraftKings and FanDuel offer special bonus packages for new players, there’s no reason not to give both DFS apps a try. Welcome bonuses and special offers are available, with both evenly matched at boosting first deposits up to $500. Browsing through both sites is a good way to get a feel for everything they offer.

Each has their own unique charm, so depending on your own specific daily fantasy sports gaming preferences. However, while DraftKings has more players and a bigger variety of sports available, FanDuel can be easier and more fun for newer players delving into fantasy sports. Whichever you ultimately choose, enjoy filling out those rosters and enjoy the ride.