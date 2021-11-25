How To Respec In Grim Dawn.

Grim Dawn is a game that you can in many different ways. Some players enjoy the challenging difficulty, while others prefer to play it in a more manageable setting. If you are interested in changing your difficulty settings, you will need to respec your character before doing so.

In this article, we’ll show you step-by-step instructions on how it’s possible for anyone who wants it, regardless of whether they’re playing solo or multiplayer, new or returning, PC or console. Follow these simple steps to learn how.

What Is Respecing In Video Games?

Respecing is a term that refers to resetting your character’s skills and stats back to the original state. This allows players to try out different playstyles without having to create new characters. It is possible with a simple console command to change up what you want for your build or if you just want a fresh start with new abilities.

You may also find yourself in need of a way to fix an error where your character has been stuck with one ability from their skill tree selected when they should have been able to choose from all eight skills.

How Do I Respec My Character In Grim Dawn?

If you’re looking for how to respec your character, then follow these simple steps:

Step One: To begin with respecing in Grim Dawn, you first need to open up your main menu and go into the “settings” option.

Step Two: Select the “Gameplay” options which will bring you to a new screen where you can find several different tabs for changing specific aspects of your gameplay.

Step Three: If you want to reset your skills but keep the points you have already spent so far on abilities and passives, you’ll need to select “Resetting Skills Points” from this menu. This will give a warning pop-up letting you know what’s going to happen before it resets your character back to its original state.

Step Four: If you want, click on the “Reset Skills Points” option and select either of them depending on what you want to do with points that have already been spent or if you just want a fresh start instead.

Step Five: After selecting an option from the “Reset Character Custom Skilltree” section, a warning pop-up will appear with two options, so choose one of them.

Step Six: If you’re happy with your character’s current skills and stats, but want to try out new ones instead of resetting them back to the original build, then “Refunding Skills Points” is what you’ll need. This will give a warning pop-up letting you know what’s going to happen before it refunds your points.

Step Seven: If you’re a returning player and have already used up your skill refund points, or if you want to start fresh for some other reason, then the first option below that is “Reset Character Custom Skilltree.” This will give another warning pop-up, letting you know what’s going to happen before it resets your character back to its original state.

Points And Attributes

Character Attributes

You can respec these with a Tonic of Reshaping. One of them is given to you as a prize for completing the expansion’s first side mission. You can also get it as an epic drop from Nemesis bosses if you’re lucky.

Devotion Points

A Spirit Guide can help you reset your Devotion Points. Alternatively, you can farm the Tonic of Clarity from Nemesis bosses as a fantastic drop.

Skill Points

With a Spirit Guide, you can reset both skill and mastery points. After every 20 points you reset, the cost increases.

Why Respec A Character?

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to respec your character in Grim Dawn but below are just a few examples:

– You may have made an error while initially creating your build and now wish to correct it.

– Maybe you’re not happy with the skills you chose for some other reason or want to try out something new.

– Maybe you just want a fresh start due to the difficulty of some boss fights and feel that it’s necessary to survive.

